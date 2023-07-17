[Watch] Kieron Pollard on a celebratory dance move after dismissing Andre Russell in the MINY-LAKR MLC clash

MI New York (MINY) skipper Kieron Pollard went out on a unique celebratory run culminating with a quirky pose after dismissing his West Indian teammate Andre Russell for just two runs.

The moment transpired in the second innings of the Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, July 16. The Caribbean duo have had many battles in their illustrious T20 careers, yet it was only the 22nd delivery that Pollard had bowled to Russell in T20 cricket.

While Russell has a strike rate of nearly 200 against Pollard, he has also been dismissed by the 36-year-old twice.

The delivery was a short outside-off delivery from the Trinidadian all-rounder, which the LAKR power-hitter was looking to pull only to get a slight nick through to the wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran.

Although the on-field umpire decided against the fielding side, they quickly sent it upstairs to overturn the decision and send Russell packing. This led to Pollard going on a celebratory run, with his teammates following as it all but signaled the end for the LAKR side.

Here is a video of the fun Pollard celebration:

Both teams entered this crucial encounter after losing their opening game convincingly. LAKR lost to the Texas Super Kings in the season opener by 69 runs, while MINY suffered a 22-run defeat to the San Francisco Unicorns in a high-scoring contest.

However, LAKR dismally dropped their second consecutive game after being bowled out for a paltry 50 in response to MINY's 155/8 in 20 overs.

With only five games per side in the inaugural MCL season, LAKR's chances of playoff qualification suffered a dagger blow with their second straight crushing defeat.

"Happy with the end result but not with our batting performance" - Kieron Pollard

Despite the thumping 105-run victory, Kieron Pollard admitted post-game that the performance of the batting unit in the first half of their innings was not up to scratch. After winning the toss and batting first, MINY were reduced to 54/4 in the ninth over, with the LAKR seamers wreaking havoc.

However, a vital 38 from Nicholas Pooran and a breathtaking 48 off 21 deliveries from Player of the Match Tim David helped MINY post a respectable total of 155 on the board.

Pollard said at the post-match presentation:

"I am happy with the end result but not with our batting performance. Losing 5 wickets in the first 10 overs is not acceptable in franchise cricket. This is a new tournament and some of the guys are playing at this level for the first time, you have to give them time. The batters have to take time in the powerplay and assess the conditions."

The former Mumbai Indians star was still delighted with the win and the bowlers' performance. He added:

"This is done and dusted, we have to come back tomorrow and keep this going. The bowlers stuck to their guns after the first game and delivered," added Pollard.

Pollard was among five bowlers who each picked up two wickets to dismantle LAKR for 50 in just the 14th over. With the victory, the side moves to second on the standings thanks to their impressive net run rate despite being in a four-way tie on points.

Next up, MINY will take on TSK in a marque clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Monday, July 17. On the other hand, the struggling LAKR side, led by Sunil Narine, will look to open their account against the San Franciso Unicorns on Tuesday, July 18.