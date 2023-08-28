Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard hit four consecutive sixes in his match-winning cameo against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2023 Caribean Premier League (CPL). The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 37 runs off just 16 deliveries as TKR chased down the 179-run target with more than two overs to spare.

Despite some early setbacks during the run chase, TKR reached a comfortable position in the run chase on the back of the in-form Nicholas Pooran's fifty. Pollard came into bat during the 12th over and started cautiously in his typical fashion.

He changed gears in the 15th over, taking on leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed in merciless fashion. The bowler kept his areas short, giving Pollard ample time to go onto the backfoot and smash it to the leg side. Three of his sixes crossed the 100-meter mark, while the maximum off the over's last ball was also a huge hit measuring 95 meters. The over yielded 28 runs in total and sealed the contest in TKR's favor.

Have a look at the carnage by Pollard right here:

The veteran was recently part of the MI New York winning squad in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). He missed the playoffs due to injury but has recovered in time to lead TKR in the 2023 CPL.

"It's about understanding and knowing when to pull the trigger" - Kieron Pollard

The triumph over SKNP marked TKR's first win of the season after they lost their last game while their season opener was abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed third on the points table with three points and a net run rate of -0.742.

Reflecting on the team's performance following their loss against the St. Lucia Kings recently, Pollard said during the post-match presentation:

"We also talked about finishing games and Russell and I were there in the end to see it off. It's about understanding and knowing when to pull the trigger. We have been preparing very well and we speak about how we want to play and came out with a different attitude today after the loss yesterday."

Nicholas Pooran was adjudged Player of the Match for his 61 runs off 32 balls during the run chase. TKR are next scheduled to take on the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Kensington Oval.