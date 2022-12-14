[WATCH] KL Rahul is bowled for 22 as he chops a delivery from Khaled Ahmed onto his stumps in 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Team India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed for 22 off 54 balls on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first, but both Indian openers were back in the hut in the first session of play in the Test match.

Rahul was bowled by Khaled Ahmed off the first ball of the 19th over. His dismissal came in rather familiar fashion as he chopped a delivery back onto his stumps. The Bangladesh pacer bowled a short of a length delivery outside off stump. Rahul did not move his feet and just hung his bat out casually at a weird angle.

It was a nothing shot and since the Indian captain was in no position to play a proper stroke, all he managed was to drag the ball back into his stumps. The dejection was evident on the Indian batter’s face as soon as he heard the sound of timber. As he walked back, Rahul punched his bat with the glove, expressing his frustration.

The 30-year-old batter began the tour of Bangladesh in impressive fashion, scoring 73 in the opening ODI. However, he has struggled since then. The right-hander was dismissed for 14 and 8 in the subsequent one-day games, before registering another failure in the first innings of the Chattogram Test on Wednesday.

India got off to a poor start after winning the toss in the first Test against Bangladesh, and were in big trouble at 48/3 by the end of the 20th over. Gill was dismissed in disappointing fashion for 20 as his attempted paddle sweep off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam ended up as a simple catch to the fielder, who moved from first slip to leg slip.

The visitors suffered another body blow when Virat Kohli was trapped lbw for 1. He missed his flick off Taijul as the ball spun back and caught him right in front of the wickets.

KL Rahul-led India go in with three spinners

Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening Test of the series against Bangladesh. India have gone in with three spinners and two pacers in the match. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav thus gets a game, joining Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

