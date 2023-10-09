KL Rahul displayed mixed emotions after hitting the winning runs against Australia on Sunday (October 8). It was because he was left stranded on 97*, a boundary short of what would have been a richly-deserved hundred.

India beat Australia by six wickets in their opening match of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Australia batted first in the game and got all-out for 199 on a dry surface. India then found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 2/3 in 2 overs. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli then resurrected the innings and shepherded the hosts towards the target.

Rahul was on 91* in the 42nd over when India needed five runs to win the match. The 31-year-old still had a chance to reach his century if he hit a four and then a six.

The Karnataka batsman then hit a Pat Cummins delivery over the covers with great timing. In fact, the ball was so well struck by Rahul that it went all the way, over the ropes for a match-winning six.

After realizing it was a six, Rahul knelt on his knees at the crease and expressed disappointment for a moment. However, he got up soon after and removed his helmet to acknowledge the applause of the audience in the stadium.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

The lights also went off after India won the game. They came back after a couple of moments.

A fan's post on X about the lights going off after the match between India and Australia.

Hopefully, some other time, I can get the hundred: KL Rahul

At the post-match presentation, KL Rahul mentioned that he was indeed doing the calculations about reaching his century. He admitted that he timed the winning shot a bit too well, resulting in a six.

"I hit it too well. I was just calculating how I could get to a hundred. Hopefully, some other time, I can get the hundred."

Reflecting on his knock, Rahul said:

"I had just had a shower and thought I could put my feet up. There wasn't a lot of conversation, to be honest. Virat said there's a bit of help in this wicket, so we have to play proper shots and think like we're Test cricket for a little time. I think the pitch remained the same for most part of the game. There was a bit of help for the fast bowlers in the start and the spinners came in."

It was the partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli which revived the Indian team in the chase of 200 after they were reduced to 2/3 in the second over of the game.

While Kohli was dismissed 15 short of what seemed a certain hundred at one stage, Rahul saw the team home, though missing his individual landmark.