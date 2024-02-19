[Watch] KL Rahul gets surrounded by a sea of fans during his visit to Tumkur

A sea of fans gathered around Team India batter KL Rahul during his recent personal visit to Tumkur, Karnataka. His last appearance came during the first Test against England in Hyderabad last month. Rahul missed the next two Tests in Vizag and Rajkot due to an injury issue.

The 31-year-old played a solid 86-run knock in the first innings in the 1st Test, batting at number four in the absence of Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar played at the position in the 2nd and 3rd Tests respectively, but failed miserably. Rahul is expected to regain optimum fitness and return to the playing XI for the 4th Test in Ranchi, beginning on February 23.

A fan recently took to X and shared a video to give the latest glimpse of KL Rahul off the field. In it, he can be seen in the middle of a large gathering of fans.

You can watch the video below:

Sunil Gavaskar feels KL Rahul will bat in the middle-order for LSG in IPL 2024

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently analyzed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team ahead of IPL 2024 during a discussion on Star Sports. He opined that they might rejig the batting order this season, moving their captain KL Rahul to the middle order. Gavaskar said:

"They are a good team. They have been a team which has somehow always played above their potential. If they continue to do that, they will be in the periphery of the top four all the time. KL Rahul might bat at No. 4, Nicholas Pooran can bat at No. 3."

Elaborating his point of view, the legendary cricketer added:

"Nicholas Pooran, the more overs that he gets, the more destructive he can be. I saw in the Major League Cricket, he was just sensational. So clearly I think Pooran needs to get a few more overs. Quinton de Kock, the opening bat. Devdutt Padikkal, who they have bought, might be the opener with him. So I think their batting seems to be definitely sorted. It's the bowling where they need to do a little bit more so that they continue to be in the top four."

