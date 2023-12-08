[Watch] KL Rahul poses with his fans ahead of India's tour of South Africa

KL Rahul recently posed with his fans before the upcoming India tour of South Africa.

In a video shared on Instagram, fans could be seen touching his feet before getting clicked by paparazzi. The wicketkeeper batter looked dapper in a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt and sky-blue jeans.

On the professional front, Rahul has been sensational with the bat ever since his comeback from a lengthy injury layoff. The right-handed batter recently amassed 452 runs in 11 games, including one ton and two half-centuries during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Karnataka batter also amassed 169 runs (three innings) and 136 (three innings) during the 2023 Asia Cup and three ODIs versus Australia, respectively.

Following his exploits with the bat, Rahul has been appointed as ODI captain for three ODIs in SA. He will look to continue to deliver both as a player and captain, having won the ODI series 2-0 (Rohit Sharma captained in the third and last game where the Men in Blue lost to settle for a 2-1 win) against Australia earlier this year.

In SA, Rahul has amassed 76 runs in three ODIs at an average of 25.33, including a solitary half-century. In Tests, he has scored 256 runs in five Tests at an average of 25.60, including one ton and a solitary fifty.

Rahul, however, did not find a place in India's squad for the three-match T20I series, which starts on December 10.

Harbhajan Singh wants KL Rahul for the wicketkeeping role in South Africa

Harbhajan Singh wants KL Rahul to continue as wicketkeeper in the upcoming ODI and Test series in South Africa, which could prove tricky due to excess bounce and seam movements.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recently told Sports Tak:

"I want to see KL Rahul keep wickets in South Africa. I don't think he has a lot of interest in wicketkeeping, but he did it when he had to for the team. It could be possible that Ishan Kishan is the designated wicketkeeper and Rahul plays as a pure batter. If I had to choose one, I would go with Rahul."

As far as wicketkeeping is concerned, KL Rahul took 16 catches and produced one stumping in the 2023 World Cup.