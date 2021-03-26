Watch: KL Rahul reaches 5th ODI century in 2nd ODI against England

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul registered his fifth ODI century in the second ODI against England in Pune on Friday.

After reaching the landmark off 108 balls, the 28-year-old produced his signature celebration, cupping his ears. KL Rahul took a single off Sam Curran to arrive at the three-figure mark before soaking in the applause of his teammates.

Here is the video of his celebration on reaching his hundred.

Fifth ODI 💯 for Kamal La Jawab @klrahul11.



What a comeback this has been from the classy @klrahul11 after a tough T20I series. #INDvENG #KLRahul #NitinChaudhari pic.twitter.com/2FHV9sjvMG — Nitin Chaudhari (@NitinC_Official) March 26, 2021

Coming into bat in the ninth over after Rohit Sharma's wicket, KL Rahul took his time to get going before stamping his authority as the innings progressed.

The right-hander smashed six fours and two sixes in his innings, seemingly continuing from where he had left of in the last game. He hit another boundary after reaching his century before miscuing Tom Curran in the 45th over to be dismissed for 108.

KL Rahul's forges key partnerships with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

India were 37/2 and in a spot of bother when KL Rahul walked out to the middle. In the company of captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul set about putting the Indian innings back on track with a 121-run partnership.

Advertisement

After Kohli got out for 66 in the 32nd over, KL Rahul teamed up with Rishabh Pant and shifted gears with ease. The duo put up a 113-run partnership in only 77 balls, helping India get into a commanding position. When KL Rahul got out, India were 271-4 in the 45th over before scoring another 65 runs to close their innings.

Earlier, during the five-match T20I series, KL Rahul struggled with the bat. In the first three games, he scored a solitary run. In the fourth, he scratched around for 14 off 17 before he was dropped for the series decider.

Nevertheless, KL Rahul returned to the XI in the first ODI, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 43 balls in his team's 66-run win. He'll hope that his century in the second game helps Team India seal the series with a game to spare.