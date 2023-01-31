[WATCH] KL Rahul resumes training ahead of Border Gavaskar trophy days after tying the knot

Star India batter KL Rahul hit the training ground in Mumbai days after tying the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

He will be a vital cog for the Indian team ahead of the much anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting on February 9.

India will square off against Australia in the four-match Test series, part of the World Test Championship. This series will be crucial in deciding the finalists in this WTC cycle.

While Australia are more or less assured of a place in the final, India need to win the series by at least a 2-1 margin to qualify for the second consecutive WTC final.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, KL Rahul can be seen batting in the nets of MIG CC in Bandra. The Border Gavaskar Trophy could turn out to be a make-or-break season for Rahul.

He hasn’t been in the greatest of forms of late, and the Border Gavaskar Trophy might just provide him with the platform to regain his lost touch.

Rahul’s consistency in the recent past (across formats) has been a matter of concern, but given his class and experience of playing against Australia, he will be the preferred opener in the company of Rohit Sharma.

He will also serve as Rohit’s deputy in what promises to be a high-octane Test series.

KL Rahul will look to find his touch in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Over the years, KL Rahul has emerged as one of the most integral members of the Indian team since making his international debut against Australia back in 2014.

Touted as a Test specialist at the start of his career, he has evolved into an all-format player for India and has churned out many crucial knocks for India and his franchises.

Rahul's Test numbers are below par by his standards, and he will certainly look to improve on his average of 35.37.

His ODI numbers look impressive, with an average of 45 in as many matches, but his circumspect approach in the T20 format has been criticized by several cricket pundits.

