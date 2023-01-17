[Watch] KL Rahul's house decorated with lights amid reports of him tying the knot with Athiya Shetty

Team India's star batter KL Rahul is reportedly set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty later this month.

The decorations at Rahul's Mumbai residence have further added fuel to the rumors of his wedding. The cricket star's Sandhu Palace flat in Bandra has been decked with yellow lights and flowers.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding their wedding, the decorations at KL Rahul's building suggest that preparations for the ceremony have kicked off. A video of Rahul's residence was shared by ET Times on Twitter on Tuesday, January 17.

The two have often shared pictures with each other on their social media handles. Athiya has also been spotted cheering for Rahul from the stands on several occasions during the Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul to miss India's home series against New Zealand due to family commitments

Team India will take on New Zealand in three ODIs and as many T20Is at home, starting January 18. However, KL Rahul has not been named in any of the squads for the two white-ball series.

While announcing the two teams, the BCCI disclosed that Rahul would not take part in the matches due to personal commitments. The ODI series opener between the two nations will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The second and third ODIs will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 21 and 24, respectively.

Following the completion of the 50-over rubber, India and New Zealand will battle it out in a three-match T20I series beginning January 27. The 20-over fixtures will be played across three venues in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

