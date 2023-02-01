[Watch] KL Rahul shares cute wedding reel with wife Athiya Shetty

Team India player KL Rahul, who got married last week, has shared a cute video on Instagram with his wife Athiya Shetty.

The cricketer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in Khanadala on Monday (January 23) in the presence of close friends and family. In a video shared on social media, Rahul and Athiya were seen doing PDA. The post was loved by many and was shared multiple times across social media platforms.

Here's the video posted by Rahul:

Rahul was last in action during the three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Karnataka-born batter scored 110 runs in three games, including a half-century in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He was granted leave for the white ball series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. The right-hander will return to action during the four-match home Test series against Australia.

KL Rahul returns to training ahead of Australia series

A few days after his marriage, KL Rahul returned to training to prepare for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get underway in Nagpur on February 9.

The Team India vice-captain was seen batting in the nets at a cricket club in Bandra, Mumbai. In a short clip that went viral on social media, he looked in good touch and timed the ball off the middle of the bat.

Taus Rizvi

Video courtesy my friend Nishant Patankar.

#CricketTwitter #KLRahul𓃵 is back doing what he does best after his marriage with #AthiyaShetty . The stylish batsman was seen batting at MIG CC in Bandra.

Rahul failed to live up to expectations during the two-match series against Bangladesh, scoring only 57 runs in four innings, with a best score of 23.

He will hope to regain his form against the mighty Australians to retain his place in the squad, as a couple of players are waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

India's squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

