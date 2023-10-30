[Watch] KL Rahul signs autograph for fans in Lucknow after India's resounding win against England in 2023 World Cup

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul signed autographs for his fans in Lucknow after the clinical victory against England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue continued their domination in the tournament by notching up their sixth win and are the only unbeaten side at this juncture. With 12 points from six games, India now occupy the pole position in the points table.

KL Rahul (39) once again was the man for his side in a crisis situation. He lent support to Indian captain Rohit Sharma (87) after the top-order collapsed to 40/3. The duo stitched a 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilize things.

Team India went on to score a respectable 229/9. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav then skittled out England for 129 as the hosts coasted to a comprehensive win.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of KL Rahul's activities after the match.

You can watch the video below:

"I am not too happy with his shot" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's dismissal against England

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reviewed India's batting performance against England after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup match.

He reserved special praise for Rohit Sharma, who led the way with a magnificent knock on the tricky pitch where all the other batters struggled. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said (4:00):

"If you see this match, you will find that there was no way India would have come even close in the match without Rohit's 87. India were three down for nothing. If Rohit Sharma had got out early, the story would have been embarrassing, you wouldn't have scored even 150. However, Rohit stood there. The six he hit off Mark Wood's bowling was amazing. His form is to India's advantage. His massive knock came in one more big encounter at a very crucial time."

Chopra, however, was not impressed with the shot selection of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. He continued:

"KL Rahul was also playing well although I am not too happy with his shot because he got out similarly to Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav played a very good 49-run knock. The 21-run partnership between Bumrah and Kuldeep took the team to a 229-run total."

Rahul will be back in action on Thursday (November 2) when India take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai.