[Watch] KL Rahul takes acrobatic catch to dismiss Aiden Markram after Mohammed Shami sets him up

Pacer Mohammed Shami set Aiden Markram up beautifully before KL Rahul took a brilliant grab at third slip as India got an early breakthrough defending 212 in the third and final Test in Cape Town today.

Markram had got off to a quick start, scoring 16 off 21 deliveries before Shami drew a thick outside edge and Rahul leapt high to his left to take a two-handed grab.

Shami set Markram up beautifully as he kept bowling length deliveries on and around off-stump, before pitching one up slightly to tempt the drive from the batter.

While Markram looked aggressive from the get go, he wasn't very fluent. While he hit one beautiful cover drive, three of his four boundaries came from edges, including one from the delivery before his dismissal.

The wicket left South Africa at 23/1, after they bowled India out for 198 in their second essay to keep the target down to 212.

While South Africa's pacers were in fine form, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hit a brilliant counter-attacking century to take his team to a competitive total.

India had made 223 in the first innings before bowling South Africa out for 210.

Mohammed Shami continues to dominate battle against Aiden Markram

It has been a series to forget for Aiden Markram, but he has found it especially difficult against Mohammed Shami.

Shami has now got him out in four of the six innings that the opener has played.

The pacer castled him twice in Centurion and trapped him LBW in the first innings in Johannesburg before today's dismissal.

Markram's other two dismissals came off Shardul Thakur in Johannesburg and Jasprit Bumrah in the first essay in Cape Town. The right-hander has scored just 76 runs in the three matches, with a top score of 76.

Shami, meanwhile, has been India's highest wicket-taker so far, with 14 scalps and captain Virat Kohli will hope he can add to the tally to help the team register their first Test series win in South Africa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar