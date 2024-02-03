[Watch] "Koi bhi garden me ghoomega toh" - Rohit Sharma caught abusing teammates in a fit of rage during 2nd IND vs ENG Test  

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma wanted the rest of the team to leave no stone unturned in terms of effort on the field in the second Test against England. The comments came after allegations of a lethargic approach by fans and pundits alike following the loss in the first Test.

Midway through Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Vishakapatnam on Saturday, the stump mic caught a flurry of abuses thrown by Rohit, who warned players against any sluggish activity. The skipper unleashed the tirade, filled with profanity at the end of the 31st over, which could also have been a reminder for players to move faster, in a bid to keep up with the over rate and avoid a potential point reduction.

“Koi bhi garden me ghoomega toh, #$...’, Rohit was heard saying on the stump mic.

Watch the video of the incident right here:

Team India had cut a lifeless figure when England ran away with the game during the second innings in Hyderabad. Several fans felt that the hosts missed the energy that Virat Kohli used to bring with him onto the field.

The Men in Blue have made note of the issue, and have been a much more active bunch on the field, with wicketkeeper KS Bharat trying to chirp constantly while the rest of the players are also keeping things lively.

Rohit Sharma firmly in command of proceedings as England lose the plot on Day 2

The hard approach employed by Rohit Sharma, although frowned upon by a section, definitely has seen results. The players are moving along at a good tempo, and the bowlers are also making the most of the momentum.

More importantly, the scoreboard showcases that the skipper's unabashed style is working as India have reduced the visitors to 182/7 after 43 overs. The Men in Blue will be on the lookout to dismiss Ben Stokes, with England sporting a thinner batting depth with the inclusion of James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir in the playing XI.

