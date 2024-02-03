[Watch] Komodo dragon enters field on Day 2 of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test in Colombo

A Komoda dragon halted play on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday (February 3).

The incident took place during the 48th over of Sri Lanka’s first innings when a Komodo dragon walked over the boundary ropes. The umpires ensured that the play was halted for a few seconds before the dragon was shushed away out of boundary skirtings.

The official broadcaster Sony Live shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post:

“We had an uninvited guest on the field today.”

The monitor lizard is quite a sight at the Yala National Park in Sri Lanka. The species can grow up to 9.8 feet and weigh up to 70 kg. However, the one spotted during the Test match was only the size of a hand.

Sri Lanka take lead 150+ lead against Afghanistan

A couple of centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka take a 150+ lead against Afghanistan on Day 2. Dimuth Karunaratne also chipped in with 77 runs off 72 balls, including 12 boundaries.

However, Nishan Madushanka (37 off 53) and Kusal Mendis (10 off 22) failed to consolidate their scores after making good starts.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 369/3 after 89 overs, with Mathews (128 off 218) and Chandimal (101 off 170) at the crease. Nijat Masood, Naveed Zadran, and Qais Ahmed bagged one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bundled out for 198 in 62.4 overs. Rahmat Shah starred with the bat, scoring 91 off 139 deliveries, including 13 boundaries. Noor Ali Zadran chipped in with 31 off 46 while Ikram Alikhil and Qais Ahmed returned with identical scores of 21 apiece.

Vishwa Fernando emerged as the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, returning with figures of 4/51 while Prabath Jayasuriya and Asitha Fernando bagged three wickets apiece.

The two teams will next lock horns in a three-match ODI and T20I series, respectively.

Follow the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test live scores and updates here.

