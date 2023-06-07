[Watch] KS Bharat takes a stunning catch behind the stumps to dismiss David Warner in WTC final 2023

David Warner lost his wicket just before lunch on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023, courtesy of a fine catch from KS Bharat. The Indian wicket-keeper dived to his right to complete the flying catch and dismiss the Australian opener on Wednesday.

Warner looked quite focused in the first innings of the ICC World Test Championship final 2023. He survived the new ball and then smashed four fours off an over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

He was only seven runs short of his half-century when the Aussie opener attempted a pull shot off Shardul Thakur's bouncer. The ball hit his gloves and traveled to the wicket-keeper KS Bharat, who took a magnificent catch to help India pick up their second wicket.

You can watch the video here:

Warner departed to the dressing room after scoring 43 runs off 60 balls. He smashed eight fours and stitched up a 69-run partnership for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne.

KS Bharat has been quite impressive behind the stumps so far in WTC final 2023

KS Bharat is playing his first Test match on English soil. The conditions at the Kennington Oval in London are excellent for fast bowling, which is why many fans felt that Bharat may find it challenging to keep the wickets in the ICC World Test Championship final.

However, Bharat has done a good job so far. He conceded only one bye in the first session of the play. Apart from the aforementioned catch, Bharat also took some fantastic grabs of the deliveries which were left alone by the Australian batters.

Australia are 73/2 in the first innings after the end of the first session. Steve Smith has joined Marnus Labuschagne in the middle.

It will be interesting to see how this pair performs in the second session. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

