[Watch] “Kuch alag nahi karna hai” – Hardik Pandya’s special message to debutant Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 1st T20I

Mumbai Indians (MI) sensation Tilak Varma made his India debut in the opening T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3. The left-handed batter received his maiden cap from none other than Indian captain Hardik Pandya.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where Pandya can be seen giving Varma his maiden cap. The Indian skipper also had a special message for the debutant. He said:

“This is what dreams are made of. Mehnat karke yahan pe aaya hai (You’ve worked hard to reach here), kuch alag nahi karna hai (don’t do anything different), yahi same cheez yahan karega (repeat the same thing), life me aur aage jayega (you’ll go ahead in life). Good luck! Be proud of yourself.”

BCCI @BCCI "Be proud of yourself."



Huddle talk from captain Hardik Pandya as Tilak Varma & Mukesh Kumar make their T20I debuts 🧢



#TeamIndia | "Be proud of yourself."Huddle talk from captain Hardik Pandya as Tilak Varma & Mukesh Kumar make their T20I debuts 🧢 #WIvIND | @hardikpandya7 | @yuzi_chahal | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/yd0G3qctG2

Tilak Varma’s debut comes after his sublime performances in the Indian Premier League. The 20-year-old batter amassed 740 runs in 25 games at a strike rate of 144.53, including three half-centuries in the last two seasons.

Overall, the Hyderabad-born batter has scored 1418 runs in 47 T20s, including 10 half-centuries. Varma was last seen in action for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He amassed 114 runs in two games as his team beat West Zone to lift the trophy.

Besides five-match T20Is against WI, Varma has also been included in India's squad for the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland and the 19th Asian Games.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



What a catch...!!!

pic.twitter.com/ZPmSrJ9mTd Tilak Varma, A flying debutWhat a catch...!!!

Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar make T20I debut in IND vs WI 1st T20I

Besides Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar, who shone in the Test and ODI series, also made his T20I debut. The 29-year-old scalped four wickets in three ODIs and scalped two wickets in the second Test against WI. In T20s, he has scalped 32 wickets in 33 games at an economy rate of 8.11.

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies scored 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Rovman Powell scored 48 off 32 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries, while Nicholas Pooran scored 41 off 34, including two sixes and as many fours.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Which side is winning this one?



#WIvIND #Cricket #India pic.twitter.com/cfCfhcoNaf Nicholas Pooran’s 41 and Rovman Powell’s 48 help West Indies reach a decent total of 149 after a shaky start!Which side is winning this one?

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets apiece, while skipper Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one apiece.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st T20I live score updates.