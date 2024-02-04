[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav begs Rohit Sharma to take review, the skipper sarcastically claps for him when it turns out wrong

In a hilarious moment, Rohit Sharma gave a sarcastic clap and thumbs up to Kuldeep Yadav for trying to persuade him into taking a review for a catch which ultimately proved to be wrong in the second Test against England in Vizag.

It happened in the third over of the day. Jasprit Bumrah got one ball to whizz past Zak Crawley's bat. Both the bowler and the wicketkeeper KS Bharat appealed but without confidence and the umpire didn't give it out either. However, Kuldeep was interested and was seen cajoling a shocked Rohit to take the review.

The skipper didn't heed his advice and the big screen later showed there to be a big gap between the bat and ball. Check Rohit's reaction below:

This was one of the many play-and-misses from Crawley against Bumrah. The English opener ultimately survived the day at 29 (50) although India did manage to take out his partner, Ben Duckett, who edged one against Ravichandran Ashwin for a brilliant diving catch by Bharat near the forward short leg region.

England went to Stumps on Day 3 at 67/1 after 14 overs, 332 runs behind the target.

Rohit Sharma's men with their noses ahead after Day 3

All in all, Day 3 went the hosts' way. They lost both openers early but Shubman Gill, after surviving a couple of close chances, scored a magnificent 100. However, the batters around him failed to convert their starts yet again and India couldn't bat England out of the contest, setting a target of 399.

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is still pretty decent to bat on, with only the odd ball turning and bouncing off the surface. England would feel they are always in the contest, despite a cloud over Joe Root's fitness, but India would need to keep chipping away with the wickets.

