[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav breaks 137-run partnership as Mitchell Marsh departs for 96 in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Mitchell Marsh missed out on a golden opportunity to complete his century in the third ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. The opener departed for 96 runs off 84 balls, including three sixes and 13 boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 28th over of Australia’s innings. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a googly that bounced. Marsh went for the cut shot to reach his ton. He, however, played it straight to Prasidh Krishna at cover point.

Expand Tweet

Watch Mitchell Marsh's wicket below:

With the dismissal, Team India broke the 137-run partnership between Marsh and Steve Smith for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, Marsh continued his purple patch in India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 31-year-old has amassed 458 runs in nine ODIs against India at an average of 76.33, including one century and three half-centuries. He will now look to deliver against the hosts once again in the World Cup clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Steve Smith help Australia dominate after opting to bat

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh provided a flying start to the visitors as they shared a 78-run stand for the first wicket.

Warner, in particular, smashed 56 off 34, including four sixes and six fours. Marsh and Smith then put Australia in pole position with their exploits with the bat.

Apart from Marsh, Smith scored 74 runs off 61 balls, including one six and eight boundaries, before being lbw by Mohammed Siraj.

At the time of writing, Australia were 244/3 with Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

Earlier, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the third ODI on Wednesday. The visitors made five changes to the side. Cummins and Marsh returned to the XI after being rested for the second game.

Meanwhile, Tanveer Sangha is making his debut, while Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are making their comebacks.

The hosts have also made several changes as regular captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav are back in the side after being rested for the first two ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah has also returned after taking a break for the second ODI.

Expand Tweet

Follow the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live score updates here.