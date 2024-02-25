[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Ben Stokes with extraordinary delivery on Day 3 of India vs England Ranchi Test

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a sensational delivery to outfox England captain Ben Stokes on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test on Sunday, February 25. With that, Stokes once again failed to deliver at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The left-handed batter departed for just four runs in the second innings after being dismissed for three in the first innings.

The clean-bowled dismissal took place during the 33rd over of England’s innings on the stroke of Tea. The left-arm wrist spinner pitched a delivery around the leg stump and Stokes opened up in his defense to play inside the line, but the ball hit the back pad and rolled onto the stumps. Stokes looked amused with the dismissal as Kuldeep celebrated the big wicket.

England lead by 166 runs in second innings at Tea on Day 4 vs India

A 46-run first-innings lead helped England extend their lead to 166 runs in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Test against India on Day 4.

At Tea on Day 4, the visitors were 120/5 in their second innings, with Jonny Bairstow (30) and Ben Foakes (4) at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three and two wickets in the second session on Day 4, respectively.

Batting first, England posted 353 in 104.5 overs. Joe Root top-scored, with 122 off 274, with the help of 10 boundaries. Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, and Zak Crawley also chipped in with 58 (96), 47 (126), and run-a-ball 42, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 4/67, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, India put up 307 in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel scored 90 off 149, hitting four sixes and six boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with 73 off 117, with the aid of one six and eight boundaries. Kuldeep Yadav also came in with a handy 28 off 131, sharing a 76-run partnership with Jurel for the eighth wicket.

Shoaib Bashir bagged a fifer for the visitors, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

