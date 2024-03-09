[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav foxes the dangerous Jonny Bairstow once again during Day 3 of the 5th India vs England Test

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again stepped up and provided the timely dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow during Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9.

Bairstow had begun to express himself and seemed to have a hold on Ravichandran Ashwin, smashing the off-spinner for boundaries and sixes almost at will. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah then brought Kuldeep into the attack by taking Ashwin out of the firing line.

The move worked wonders as Kuldeep Yadav got the ball to drift and turn into Jonny Bairstow, who hung back in the crease and didn't read the delivery. The ball struck him on his back leg and the on-field umpire adjudged him LBW.

Bairstow did review the decision, but the umpire's call was upheld and he had to make the long walk back.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

This was the third instance of Kuldeep dismissing Bairstow in Tests. The right-handed batter couldn't make an impact in his 100th Test and ended a disappointing series with 238 runs from 10 innings.

India right on top after a thrilling first session on Day 3

The hosts ended their first innings with a score of 477 after adding four runs to their overnight tally on Day 3. James Anderson had a special moment as he became the first pacer in the history of Tests to reach 700 wickets.

However, that proved to be the only positive for England as they were blown away in the first session by some quality Indian bowling. Playing his 100th Test Ravichandran Ashwin set the tone with the new ball by sending back Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope.

Bairstow tried to counter-attack but couldn't last long once Kuldeep was introduced into the attack. Ben Stokes' wicket at the stroke of Lunch was the icing on the cake as India had the visitors reeling at 103/5.

England need some inspiration to avoid an innings defeat, let alone make a comeback in the Test. Jasprit Bumrah and company will have their tails up in the afternoon session and will look to wrap up the Test as soon as they can.

