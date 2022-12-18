Watch: Kuldeep Yadav gets Shakib Al Hasan again as India thump Bangladesh in Chattogram

Shakib Al Hasan's counter-attack against India came to a rather swift end on Day 5 in the Chattogram Test as he was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav for 84. The Bangladesh captain took the high-risk approach once Mehidy Hasan was dismissed and found boundaries at regular intervals. He also tried to farm the strike by taking a single towards the end of overs.

However, India captain KL Rahul brought the field up after just three deliveries from Kuldeep and invited Shakib to go for a big shot. Shakib obliged and after connecting one boundary through deep mid-wicket, the left-hander got a tad greedy as he tried another slog-sweep.

This time, though, the ball was way across the line, and Shakib Al Hasan had his stumps rattled. Kuldeep had also dismissed Shakib in the first innings. Shakib's wicket was the last nail in the Bangladesh coffin as they only tried to delay the inevitable but to no avail.

Here's the video of Shakib's dismissal (2:13):

India complete formalities on Day 5

Bangladesh showed great resilience on Day 4, reaching 272-6, with Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the crease.

KL Rahul and co., though, quickly wrapped up the Bangladesh innings inside an hour on Day 5 to secure a thumping win and go 1-0 up in the series. Mohammed Siraj induced a false shot from Mehidy, who was caught at point. When Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Shakib, it was essentially curtains for the hosts.

The win by 188 runs will give the visitors a huge boost going into the second Test in Dhaka, which begins on Thursday (December 22).

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

