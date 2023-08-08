[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav's double-wicket over sends back Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for Team India in the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. The left-arm wrist-spinner took the crucial wickets of in-form Nicholas Pooran 20 (12) and well-settled Brandon King 42 (42) in the 15th over of West Indies' innings.

The spinner first outfoxed Pooran, who smashed 41 (34) and 67 (40) in the first two T20Is. The left-handed batter moved out of the crease for a big shot, but Kuldeep dragged the length back and got the ball to spin, which beat the swinging bat of Pooran. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson stayed low and dislodged the bails in a flash.

Kuldeep then caught and bowled Brandon King in the same over. He bowled a short delivery that spun away from the batter. King tried to cut it but hit the toe-end back towards the bowler. The spinner bent down and took a good reflex catch.

With the wickets, the visitors reduced WI to 106/4 in 14.5 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav earlier dismissed Johnson Charles by trapping him in front of the stumps. He finished with figures of 3/28 in his four overs after having missed out on the second T20I due to a sore thumb.

Kuldeep, who is playing his 30th T20I, has now become the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. He broke the previous record held by teammate Yuzvendra Chahal (34 matches).

Fastest men by matches

30 - Kuldeep Yadav

34 - Yuzvendra Chahal

41 - Jasprit Bumrah

42 - R Ashwin

50 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav shines as Team India restricts West Indies to 159/5

A clinical bowling performance from Kuldeep Yadav helped Team India restrict West Indies to 159/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar also scalped one wicket apiece.

Brandon King top scored for WI, scoring run a ball 42, while captain Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 40 off just 19 deliveries. Kyle Mayers also chipped in with 25 (20).

Hardik Pandya and Co., who are trailing 0-2, now must chase 160 to stay alive in the five-game T20I series.

