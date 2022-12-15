[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav sends Shakib Al Hasan packing with an absolute beauty on Test comeback

On just his second delivery on Test comeback, Kuldeep Yadav struck with the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs Bangladesh Test in Chattogram. The left-arm wrist-spinner batted really well early on and the confidence was reflected in his bowling as he was bang on the money right from the get-go.

Shakib tried to make use of his feet and work Kuldeep towards mid-wicket. However, the wrist spinner was smart enough to drag his length back and beat the southpaw in the flight.

The ball then turned just enough to take the edge of Shakib Al Hasan's bat and Virat Kohli completed an easy catch in the first slip. Captain KL Rahul was ecstatic with the wicket and the reactions showed just how big the breakthrough given by Kuldeep Yadav was for the visitors.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Kuldeep Yadav's strike puts Bangladesh in further trouble

Indian bowlers have been simply brilliant right from the get-go as Mohammed Siraj drew first blood on the very first delivery of the Bangladesh innings. The speedster picked up two more wickets later. Umesh Yadav, too, earned a wicket for himself as the hosts were four down quickly.

Bangladesh would have hoped that Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim would take them unscathed to stumps with their experience. However, Kuldeep gave a body blow to the hosts and now they are in deep trouble close to the end of play on Day 2.

The visitors will hope to pick up at least one more wicket before the close of play.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes