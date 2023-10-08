[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav strikes as Glenn Maxwell loses his patience during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Kuldeep Yadav gave India a gigantic wicket in the form of Glenn Maxwell during their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. It seemed like a plan from the Men in Blue to unleash Kuldeep against Maxwell and it worked as the latter was clean bowled for just 15 off 25 balls.

The pressure was being built from both ends after Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Australian middle order. Maxwell might have sensed that he had to find a way to break the shackles and tried to hit Kuldeep out of the ground.

However, Kuldeep Yadav was more than ready for the challenge as he slowed the delivery further, casting Glenn Maxwell. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Kuldeep Yadav & other spinners trigger Australia's batting collapse

Australia did lose Mitchell Marsh early on, but it seemed like David Warner and Steve Smith had given them a pretty strong platform to build on. The duo added 69 runs for the second wicket and seemed determined to shift gears.

Just then, Kuldeep Yadav struck with Warner's wicket and began the squeeze from the Indian bowlers in the middle overs. Steve Smith received an absolute peach from Ravindra Jadeja, who then went on to pick the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey as well.

The Aussies needed Maxwell to bat long and then explode towards the backend of the innings. However, Kuldeep ensured that wasn't the case and sent back the dangerman. Ravichandran Ashwin also got a reward for his perseverance in the form of Cameron Green's wicket.

Skipper Pat Cummins is out there in the middle alongside Mitchell Starc and the duo will look to get Australia past the 200-run mark. The pitch could grip further, so India will want to bowl the Aussies out as soon as possible.