[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav takes fantastic reflex catch to send back Brandon King in IND vs WI 4th T20I

Kuldeep Yadav's match awareness and reflexes enabled him to take a brilliant catch to dismiss Brandon King off Arshdeep Singh's bowling during the fourth T20I between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.

Arshdeep realized that King was looking to hit the ball as hard as he could and threw a delivery wider. The opener had to reach it and in the process got an outside edge while slashing hard at it.

The ball seemed to be travelling to the third-man fence, but Kuldeep Yadav timed his dive to his left with perfection and took a brilliant catch.

Kuldeep Yadav has once again put India in control

Not only in the field, but Kuldeep Yadav has also put India in command of the fourth T20I, just like he did in the third T20I - with a double-wicket over. While Arshdeep Singh sent both the openers packing, Nicholas Pooran was arguably going to be the biggest threat for the visitors.

However, Kuldeep ensured that the southpaw was once again kept at bay with some crafty wrist spin. He kept the loopy delivery away from the arc of Pooran and the latter tried to drag it from outside off and deposit it down the ground. However, he couldn't quite middle it as the ball wait straight down the throat of Suryakumar Yadav at long on.

Captain Rovman Powell was dismissed in the same over, trying to work a googly away to the leg side, only getting a leading edge to the first slip. Shai Hope has been going all guns blazing from one end and has Shimron Hetmyer for company.

West Indies know that they have ample batting depth and India will need to work hard and keep on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals to get a chasable target.