[WATCH] "Kya karte ho tum log aise photo leke" - Rohit Sharma jokes around with paparazzi before leaving for Bangladesh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma had a fun interaction with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport before leaving for Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Bangla Tigers in three ODIs, starting on December 4, followed by two Tests.

Senior cricketers, including Rohit and Virat Kohli, return to the squad after being rested for the recently concluded limited-overs series against New Zealand.

The Indian contingent left for Bangladesh on Thursday, December 1, and Rohit had a hilarious conversation with the paparazzi present at the Mumbai airport.

While the photographers were clicking pictures, the skipper in his usual way asked what they did with the pictures. The star batter quizzed:

"Kya karte ho tum log aise photo leke (what do you guys do with these pictures."

News18 CricketNext @cricketnext



Captain Rohit Sharma arrives at the Mumbai airport to catch his flight to Bangladesh🏏



Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani 'Kya karte ho tum log aisa photo leke yaar'Captain Rohit Sharma arrives at the Mumbai airport to catch his flight to Bangladesh🏏Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani 'Kya karte ho tum log aisa photo leke yaar'😅Captain Rohit Sharma arrives at the Mumbai airport to catch his flight to Bangladesh🏏Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani https://t.co/DbWT0e8KHb

The photographers replied that it is their job as they are from the media industry.

Rohit was last seen in action during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He endured a poor campaign, managing only 116 runs from six matches at an average of less than 20 and a strike rate of 106.42.

India, who began their T20 World Cup journey with a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan, lost to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals.

The Men in Blue will now shift their focus to the upcoming ODI World Cup at home next year. They have not won an ICC event since 2013 and will be desperate to end their drought.

With most first-choice players back in the side, preparations for the mega event will kick off with the series against Bangladesh.

The first ODI is scheduled to take place on December 4, followed by games on December 7 and 10. The two Tests will be played in Chattogram and Dhaka.

India's squad for the Bangladesh series

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen.

India's squad for Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes