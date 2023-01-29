[Watch] LBW appeal distraction leads to Washington Sundar getting run-out in IND vs NZ 2023 2nd T20I

Washington Sundar got run-out in an unfortunate manner during the second T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand on Sunday, January 29. The Indian all-rounder seemed in good touch during his brief knock at the Shree Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Coming out to bat at No.5, Sundar scored 10 runs off nine balls, including a boundary. It looked like the Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder would guide the Indian team home in the low-scoring game before he lost his wicket because of a run-out in the 15th over of the innings.

On the third ball of Glenn Phillips' over, Suryakumar Yadav attempted a reverse sweep, but he could not connect well with the shot. The ball hit his pads as the New Zealand players appealed for LBW. The appeal caused confusion between Yadav and Washington Sundar.

Yadav wanted a run, but Sundar had no interest. Ultimately, the former reached the non-striker's end, while his partner declined his call. Sundar sacrificed his wicket in the end as Blair Tickner helped the Kiwis complete a run-out at the striker's end.

You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Washington Sundar played a key role in India's win against New Zealand tonight

While Sundar managed only 10 runs with the willow, he bowled a brilliant spell in the first innings. Sundar shared the new ball with captain Hardik Pandya and kept a check on the run flow. The off-spinner bowled three overs, conceding 17 runs and picking up the wicket of the dangerous Devon Conway.

Sundar's spell of 1/17 helped the Men in Blue restrict the Kiwis to 99/8 in their 20 overs. Despite failing to touch triple figures, New Zealand took the game down to the wire. Ultimately, a boundary from Suryakumar Yadav helped India win the match with one ball to spare.

