[Watch] Liam Livingstone takes a wonderful sliding catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma on 87 in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone took a magnificent sliding catch to dismiss Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday during the 29th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After being asked to bat first, India found themselves in huge trouble as their top-order collapsed meekly. Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0), and Shreyas Iyer (4) were back in the pavilion for single-digit scores as England reduced the hosts to 40/3 in 11.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma started aggressively again by hitting two sixes against David Willey in the initial overs but tempered down his pace after wickets fell at the other end. He built a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul to stabilize things after they lost quick wickets.

On a tricky pitch, Rohit brought his experience to the fore and absorbed the pressure to play another exceptional knock in the World Cup.

He looked well set for a century after doing all the hard yards for 36 overs on a two-paced surface. However, he fell 13 runs short of a well-deserved century.

On the penultimate ball of the 37th over, Rohit tried to hit a big shot against Adil Rashid towards the mid-wicket region but could not get the timing right. Liam Livingstone took a fine sliding catch to end Rohit's stay at the crease.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah take India to 229/9 after Rohit Sharma's departure

Team India were in danger of getting bowled out with overs to spare after Rohit Sharma's dismissal due to their long tail. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got out for 8 (13) in the 41st over, leaving his side in a precarious situation. Mohammed Shami also followed him to the pavilion in the next over, with India on 183/7.

Suryakumar Yadav (49) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) played sensibly and ensured that they added some crucial runs to the total in the final overs of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav (9*) supported them as India played out all the 50 overs and reached 229/9.