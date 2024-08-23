[Watch] Litton Das clobbers Naseem Shah for three fours and a six in one over on Day 3 of 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Experienced Bangladesh batter Litton Das slammed Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah for three fours and a six in one over on Day 3 of the first Test between the two Asian sides at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, August 23. Das was unbeaten on 52 off 58 balls at stumps, having hit eight fours and a six.

Responding to Pakistan's first-innings score of 448-6 declared, Bangladesh went to stumps at 316-5, trailing the hosts by 132 runs. The visitors resumed their first innings on Day 3 at 27-0 loss and did a very good job to lose only five wickets while scoring 289 runs.

Das asserted Bangladesh's dominance on Day 3 of the Test match by smacking Naseem for 18 runs in the 89th over of the innings, just a few overs before close of play. He began the over by charging down the wicket and lofting the ball over the bowler's head for a six. The next ball by Naseem was pulled with disdain in front of square for a four.

Trending

The fourth delivery of the over was again dispatched over the ropes for a maximum. Naseem bowled a short ball from round the wicket, which was pulled backward of square leg for the second six of the over. Das brought up his fifty off the next ball by pulling another short ball behind square for four. In an anti-climax of sorts, the 18-run over ended with a dot ball.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

At stumps on Day 3 of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi, the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (55* off 122) was giving Das company. The duo had added an unbroken 98 by close of play.

Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque starred for Bangladesh before Das fifty

While Das played a fine hand for Bangladesh on Day 3 of the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan, opener Shadman Islam (93 off 183) and Mominul Haque (50 off 76) also played crucial knocks.

Expand Tweet

The visitors lost Zakir Hasan for 12 and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 16. However, Islam and Haque featured in a crucial third-wicket stand of 94. Islam was unlucky to miss out on a hundred as he was bowled by Mohammad Ali. The Bangladesh opener's knock featured 12 fours. Haque hit five fours in his half-century before being knocked over by Khurram Shahzad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️