[Watch] Litton Das collides with Matthew Forde to drop easy catch in 2024 BPL 

Comilla Victorians captain Litton Das collided with his teammate Forde, thereby dropping an easy catch of Tanzid Hasan at cover against Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. The match took place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday (February 13).

For the unversed, the incident took place during the fourth over of Chattogram Challengers run chase. Tanvir bowled a flighted delivery at a good pace and Hasan mistimed it towards the covers. Das went for the catch without making any call, with two fielders keeping their eyes on the ball.

Das even took the catch seconds before colliding with Forde, who also attempted the catch, and the ball spilled out of his hands. Luckily, the duo avoided any serious injury, but the skipper looked unhappy with the dropped chance.

Luckily, Hasan didn't prove too costly as he got out for 41 off 24 balls, adding 21 more runs to his tally after the dropped chance and Chattogram ended up losing the game.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Litton Das’ Comilla Victorians beat Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs

A clinical all-round display with the bat and ball helped Comilla Victorians beat Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs on Tuesday.

Batting first, Comilla posted 239/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Will Jacks starred with the bat, scoring unbeaten 108 runs off 53 balls, in an innings laced with 10 sixes and five boundaries. Litton Das and Moeen Ali also chipped in with scores of 60 (31) and 53*(24), respectively.

Meanwhile, Shohidul Islam bagged two wickets for Chattogram, while Shykat Ali picked up one.

Expand Tweet

In response, Chattogram were skittled out for 166 in 16.3 overs, thanks to a hat-trick from Moeen Ali (4/23). Rishad Hossain also bagged four wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets.

Tanzid Hasan (41 off 24), Josh Brown (36 off 23) and Shykat Ali (36 off 11) got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

With the win, the Litton Das-led side jumped to the second spot in the 2024 BPL points table. On the contrary, Chattogram dropped to third spot with the loss.

Comilla Victorians will next face Khulna Tigers at the same venue on Wednesday (February 14).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App