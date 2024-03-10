[Watch] Litton Das inflicts MS Dhoni-esque no-look run out in BAN vs SL 3rd T20I

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das showcased stunning glovework skills to inflict a run out in the team's recently concluded third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday, March 9.

On the final ball of the Sri Lankan innings, Dasun Shanaka attempted a lofted shot off left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman's bowling. However, he mistimed it and the ball landed towards the long-on region.

Shanaka and non-striker Sadeera Samarawickrama sprinted hard, attempting to run two. Rishad Hossain threw the ball towards the striker's end, but it was way off target.

Das collected the ball wide outside the off stump and completed a direct hit with a no-look flick at the stumps in brilliant fashion to dismiss Shanaka.

Before getting out on the final ball, courtesy of Litton Das' brilliance, Dasun Shanaka chipped in with a quick-fire cameo. He scored 19 runs off just nine balls, helping his team set a 174-run total.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis shone with the bat, delivering an 86-run knock at the top of the order. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets each.

Litton Das was dismissed cheaply in BAN vs SL 3rd T20I

Bangladeshi opener Litton Das impressed many with his batting exploits in the second T20I of the three-match home series against Sri Lanka, mustering 36 runs.

However, he failed to replicate the same in the all-important series decider. Das perished to Dhananjaya de Silva after scoring just seven runs off 11 balls during his brief stay at the crease.

Bangladesh's batting let them down in the run chase, with Rishad Hossain fighting a lone battle with a gutsy 53-run knock lower down the order. The hosts were bundled out for 146, suffering a heartbreaking 28-run defeat.

Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, bagging a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. The visitors completed a 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh.

The two Asian teams will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series, which begins in Chattogram on Wednesday, March 13.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App