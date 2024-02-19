[Watch] Local boy Ravindra Jadeja dedicates 'special' Man of the Match award to wife after India's emphatic win in Rajkot

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja thanked his wife Rivaba and dedicated his Man of the Match award to her after the hosts' 434-run triumph against England in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

Jadeja once again proved with his all-round prowess just how crucial he is to the Indian Test team. A fine 112 in the first innings coupled with a five-wicket haul helped him win the Man of the Match award on his home ground.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Ravindra Jadeja explained why he wanted to dedicate the award to his wife. He said:

"This is a special Man of the Match on my home ground and I would like to dedicate this to my wife because she has been working hard on me behind mentally and also gives me a lot of confidence."

In the video, the likes of Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, and also the support staff, could be seen giving their opinion on where the game turned around for the hosts.

"We were pushed against the wall" - Team India head coach Rahul Dravid

Coach Rahul Dravid was delighted with the collective effort of his players in the comprehensive win. While the win in Rajkot is India's biggest in terms of the margin of runs in Tests, Dravid believes the hosts were under pressure after the first two days and responded extremely well.

In the video, he stated:

"We were challenged in this game. I know in the end it seems like an easy win. We were pushed against the wall. It is nice to see different people stepping up. If you see, there were performances from all around the table. Not just from the senior guys but from the junior guys as well. It really speaks volumes about the team and it's ability to bounce back under pressure."

In his presser, Skipper Rohit Sharma credited his team for their all-round effort over the four days. The fourth Test will begin in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

