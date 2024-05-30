[Watch] "Ma'am ne diya tha" - Virat Kohli reacts before leaving for New York as photographers thank him for sending gifts

Virat Kohli departed from the Mumbai airport for the United States of America (USA) on Thursday, May 30. He will join Team India's squad in New York ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Famous photojournalist Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram page, in which Kohli was seen entering the Mumbai airport. In the clip, some photographers could be heard thanking the cricket star for gift hampers.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently sent gifts to the paparazzi, thanking them for safeguarding the privacy of their children Vamika and Akaay. The former India skipper responded by saying:

"Ma'am ne diya tha"

The Members of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad have also kicked off their practice sessions for the showpiece event in New York. The Men in Blue will open their campaign on June 5 with a clash against Ireland.

"Should open in the World Cup" - Wasim Jaffer wants Virat Kohli to bat at the top of the order at 2024 T20 World Cup

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer opined that Virat Kohli should be opening the innings for Team India alongside left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He suggested that skipper Rohit Sharma should come at No. 3 or No.4 according to the situation of the match. Jaffer wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Kohli & Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit & SKY should bat 3&4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern."

Virat Kohli has an impressive record as an opener in the T20 format. Batting at the top of the order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the recently concluded IPL 2024, he won the Orange Cap by amassing 741 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of 154.69.

