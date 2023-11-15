[Watch] Magical Mohammed Shami gets New Zealand's last hope Daryl Mitchell out to register record-breaking fifer

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami led India's bowling attack with yet another World Cup five-wicket haul against New Zealand on Wednesday to book their tickets for the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. His seven wickets for just 57 runs became the best-ever figures for an Indian in ODIs.

The in-form seamer, in his best World Cup spell, took the wickets of every top-five Kiwi batter and then the final two as well. Shami drew first blood by getting both openers out and then finished the match by removing Lockie Ferguson.

Daryl Mitchell 134 (119), New Zealand's top run-scorer and the last hope in the steep chase, was his fifth wicket. He got out flicking a rather innocuous full delivery on the pads in the air. It didn't find the middle of his bat and ended up giving an easy catch to Ravindra Jadeja deep on the leg side.

The wicket was identical to how he got New Zealand captain Kane Williamson out in the 33rd over, breaking a brilliant partnership of 181 runs between him and Mitchell, that gave India a mini scare. Shami got Tom Latham two balls later, with Tim Southee and Ferguson following suit.

Shami became the first Indian to have five ODI fifers, the first bowler to take three five-wicket hauls in a single World Cup edition, and the fastest to 50 World Cup wickets, etching his name in history forever.

It started against New Zealand only. We talk about variations, yorkers, bouncers, slowers but wickets you'll only get from the spot.

After the match, with the Player of the Match award in his hand, Shami spoke about how instead of trying different variations he has learned to focus on bowling at a good line and length, which has helped him get wickets.

"It is amazing," he said. "To perform on such a big platform for your country, in the semi-final of the World Cup. In the last two World Cups, we lost in the semis and we were disappointed. We had a chance to fulfill our dream of getting to the final and just wanted to cash in."

India's opponent for the final will be decided on Thursday when South Africa and Australia meet each other in the second semi-final in Kolkata.