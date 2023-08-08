[WATCH] “Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga” - Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to a query on Pakistan bowlers leaves Ritika Sajdeh in splits

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was at his humorous best again while responding to a query over who he feels is the toughest Pakistan bowler to face. While admitting that all of them are good, he cheekily added that he wouldn’t take any one name as the others would feel bad and that could lead to a big controversy. Rohit’s response left the reporters as well as his wife Ritika Sajdeh in splits.

Rohit led India during the Tests in West Indies recently. While the visitors won the two-match Test series 1-0, the captain was then rested for two ODIs of the three-match series, which the Men in Blue won 2-1. He is not part of the ongoing T20I series.

At an event in the USA, Rohit was asked about the toughest Pakistan bowler to face. He gave an amusing reply:

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates big controversy)."

“Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take second players’ name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good),” the Indian captain went on to add.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

“I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup” - Rohit revisits emotions of missing out on the 2011 World Cup

Rohit was not part of the Men in Blue outfit for the 2011 World Cup, which was played in India. Recalling the disappointing times, he revealed that he had initially decided not to watch the World Cup, but ended up following the action quite closely.

"2011 (World Cup) was a memorable one for all of us, I remember watching it from home, every single match, every single ball which was being bowled and that was being played. There were two kinds of emotions, one was obviously I was not a part of it, so I was a little disappointed. I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup, but again, the second memory I remember was that India was playing so well, the quarter-finals onwards,” the 36-year-old said.

India went on to lift the 2011 World Cup, ending their 28-year-old wait to win the competition.