[Watch] Marcus Stoinis laughs on Yashasvi Jaiswal's face for running out Ruturaj Gaikwad on 0 in IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Team India didn't get off to the best of starts in their run chase against Australia in the first T20I in Vizag on Thursday, November 23. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad had to walk back to the pavilion without facing a delivery.

Yashasvi Jaiswal worked the ball towards the leg side and called Gaikwad for the second run. The latter responded to the call, but Jaiswal sent him back and almost sold him down the river. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis didn't collect the ball well but still had enough time to correct the mistake and whip off the bails.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was distraught on his way back to the dressing room. Amidst all this, Marcus Stoinis couldn't believe Australia's luck, as he almost laughed at Jaiswal's face to celebrate the wicket.

Here's the video of the mix-up and the dismissal:

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan put India ahead in the chase

Jaiswal did try to continue the onslaught but was caught at mid-off for 21 off eight balls. While it was the perfect start for the Aussies, skipper Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease and gave the Men in Blue the momentum they needed.

Gradually from the other end, even Ishan Kishan began to find his feet and boundaries started to flow from both directions. India reached the 100-run mark in the 10th with both batters going all guns blazing.

The required run rate is just above 10 at the time of writing and the hosts still have eight wickets in the shed.

While India remain in the driver's seat, the dew hasn't really taken effect and Australia will know they are just a wicket away from getting back into it.

Earlier in the day, Australia rode onto a Josh Inglis (110 off 50) masterclass to post 208/3 in their 20 overs. Steve Smith also chipped in with a good hand at the top order, scoring 52 off 41 balls.