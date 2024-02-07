[Watch] Marizanne Kapp bamboozles Beth Mooney with a banana in-swinger in SA-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI

South African medium pacer Marizanne Kapp stunned Australian batter Beth Mooney with a perfect in-swinger in the second ODI of their ongoing series on Wednesday (February 7). Kapp pitched the ball between full and good lengths and it swung into the left-hander, dismantling the middle stump.

Marizanne Kapp opened the bowling for South Africa Women in the second ODI of the series against Australia Women. On the first ball of her spell's third over, she sent Australian skipper Alyssa Healy back to the dressing room by dismissing her caught out.

Beth Mooney came out to bat next at number three. She played a dot ball first and then lost her middle stump to Kapp on the next delivery. The Australian batter was absolutely clueless against the South African pacer. The commentators lauded Kapp for her fantastic delivery.

Mooney returned to the dressing room before opening her account as Australia Women were down to 22/2 after 4.3 overs. The Aussies are chasing a 234-run target in a 45-over-a-side match at the North Sydney Oval.

Marizanne Kapp trapped Phoebe Litchfield LBW in her next over

Kapp continued her fine form and dismissed Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield LBW on the first ball of her fourth over. Litchfield was batting on 14 runs off 17 balls, when she failed to read a delivery from Kapp and got trapped in front of her stumps.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry soon lost her wicket to Ayanda Hlubi as South Africa Women reduced Australia Women to 37/4 after eight overs. Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland are currently batting in the middle for the Aussies.

The home team needs 172 runs in 34.4 overs to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

You can follow the live scorecard of the second ODI right here.

