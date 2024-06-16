[Watch] Mark Watt's unplayable ball castles Glenn Maxwell in AUS vs SCO 2024 T20 World Cup match

Scotland’s Mark Watt bowled a peach to dismiss Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during the 2024 T20 World Cup match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday (June 16). As a result, Maxwell again flopped with the bat, scoring 11 runs off eight balls. The right-hander previously returned with scores of 28 (25) and a golden duck against England and Oman, respectively in the ongoing mega ICC event.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of Australia’s run chase. The left-arm spinner bowled a full-length ball that pitched and straightened past the batter. The right-hander got into position but had to close the face off the bat at the last moment. However, the ball crashed onto the off-stump.

Mark Watt also dismissed Marcus Stoinis, finishing with an impressive figures of 2/34 in his four overs.

Australia beat Scotland by five wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup

A clinical all-round performance helped Australia beat Scotland by five wickets in their last group-stage 2024 T20 World Cup match on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Scotland posted 180/5 in 20 overs. Brandon McMullen starred with the bat, scoring 60 runs off 34 balls in an innings laced with six maximums. Skipper Richie Berrington and George Munsey also chipped in with 42* (31) and 35 (23), respectively.

Glenn Maxwell emerged as the pick of Australian bowlers, returning with figures of 2/44, while Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Australia achieved the target with two balls to spare.

Travis Head top-scored with 68 off 49 deliveries with the help of four sixes and five fours. Marcus Stoinis also slammed 59 off 29, hitting two sixes and nine fours.

The duo shared an 80-run partnership to recover Australia from 60-3. That came after skipper Mitchell Marsh and David Warner departed for single digits. Later, Tim David scored an unbeaten 24 off 14 to take the Aussies over the line.

Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif bagged two wickets each for Scotland, while Brad Wheal scalped one.

Click here for the AUS vs SCO 2024 T20 World Cup full scorecard.

