[Watch] Mark Wood's fiery bouncer dismisses Azam Khan during 4th T20I between England and Pakistan

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan got into an uncomfortable position while facing a fiery bouncer from England pacer Mark Wood. The moment transpired in the 4th T20I between the two teams at the Kennington Oval in London. Pakistan batted first in the contest after losing the toss.

Azam Khan walked in after the departure of Shadab Khan in the 10th over as Pakistan were reduced to 84/4. Azam played out the rest of the over of leg-spinner Adil Rashid without scoring any runs.

On the second ball of the next over, he got squared up by Mark Wood's express pace and departed for a five-ball duck. Azam was beaten for pace while facing the short ball and got into an awkward position. The ball touched his glove and was then pouched safely by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

"You can’t compromise on fitness"- Shahid Afridi unhappy with Azam Khan's fitness levels ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently stressed the importance of fitness in modern-day international cricket and voiced reservations about Azam Khan's place in the Pakistan squad. Speaking to a local TV channel, he said:

"Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can’t compromise on fitness. I would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the team as far as fitness is concerned."

Afridi also expressed concern over Azam's keeping ability against spinners in the West Indies during the upcoming World Cup. He continued:

"In England, the ball carries behind the stumps (while keeping). But when they’ll go to the West Indies, the ball won’t carry as much there, it will keep low. I hope he doesn’t struggle, but I am worried about his keeping against spinners in West Indian conditions with this fitness, because the ball stays low there and you have to keep your body low as well."

Do you agree with Shahid Afridi's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

