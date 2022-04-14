×
[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne bowls medium pace in County Championship Divison Two match, picks up 2 wickets 

Marnus Labuschagne in action (Pics: Twitter)
Modified Apr 14, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Australia's star batter Marnus Labuschagne is currently plying his trade for Glamorgan in the ongoing County Championship Division Two. While the right-hander is known for his exploits with the bat, he surprised many with his medium-pace bowling in his team's clash against Nottinghamshire.

Labuschagne bowled five overs on Day 1 of the encounter and claimed two wickets. Tom Moores was the Aussie star's first victim as he edged one to the keeper. Ben Duckett, who was batting on 122, also perished against the part-time bowler and was out caught and bowled.

After being asked to bat first at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire managed to post 302 runs on the board in the first innings. Michael Neser was the pick of the bowlers for Glamorgan as he picked up three wickets.

Watch Marnus Labuschagne's bowling here:

All hail @marnus3cricket 😍 #LVCountyChamp https://t.co/LugzZpNisw

It is worth mentioning that Labuschagne generally bowls leg-spin while playing for Australia. However, he has made an impact with his medium-pace bowling in the past in domestic matches.

The 27-year-old had dismissed Test teammate Cameron Green with a peach of a delivery in a Sheffield Shield match in November last year.

Marnus Labuschagne in international cricket

Marnus Labuschagne has carved a niche for himself in Australia's star-studded batting order, especially in red-ball cricket. He has featured in 28 Tests so far in his international career and has amassed 2390 runs.

The talented batter has six hundreds and 13 fifties to his name, with an impressive batting average of 54.3 in the longest format. He is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC's Men's Test Player Rankings for batters.

Labuschagne has also managed 561 runs from 16 ODIs. He has slammed four half-centuries and a single century in 50-over cricket for Australia. The player made his T20I debut against Pakistan earlier this month.

It proved to be a forgettable outing for Labuschagne as he was dismissed for just two runs in the contest at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
