Australia's star batter Marnus Labuschagne continued his outstanding run in ODI cricket as he notched his second century in the format with a boundary in the second game of the five-match series against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Labuschagne reached the magical three-figure mark off only 80 deliveries, putting his team on track for a massive total. The 29-year-old reached the milestone in the 38th over of the innings by playing a reverse sweep for a boundary.

The right-handed batter arrived at the crease after left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up back-to-back wickets in the 12th over of the innings, dismissing Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in successive deliveries. However, Labuschagne looked in rhythm from the outset and reached his half-century off only 54 balls.

Labuschange, who hails from South Africa, played a brisk knock of 80 off 93 deliveries and joined hands with Ashton Agar to stitch a 112-run stand. In pursuit of 223, the tourists slid to 113-7 even as they kept the boundaries coming. The 29-year-old's maiden ODI hundred also came against the Proteas in Potchefstroom in 2020.

The ace Test batter arrived as a concussion substitute in the first ODI at the same venue, with Cameron Green getting injured by Kagiso Rabada's nasty delivery.

Australia set record run-chase for South Africa as Marnus Labuschagne top scores with 124

Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi, who finished with figures of 10-0-59-4, got the better of Marnus Labuschagne as he holed out to mid-wicket trying to go for a maximum. While Shamsi and Labuschagne had shared some banter in the middle, the wrist-spinner lauded the visiting batter for his 99-ball 124 after dismissing him.

The Men in Yellow eventually finished with 392 on the board, headlined by centuries from Labuschagne and David Warner, while Travis Head and Josh Inglis clobbered brisk half-centuries. The Proteas will need a record run-chase to level the series.