Watch: Martin Guptill's monstrous hit lands on the roof in the 5th T20I against Australia

The five-T20I series between New Zealand and Australia was set up for an exciting decider after Australia made a comeback from 0-2 down to square the series. But New Zealand easily won the encounter to win the series 3-2.

Martin Guptill's onslaught, combined with a brilliant effort by the Kiwi bowlers, helped New Zealand clinch the decider.

Chasing 143, Martin Guptill was ruthless with the bat and took the attack to Adam Zampa. Guptill went after the leg-spinner in the 9th over, smashing him for three sixes and a four.

The first of those sixes was a gigantic one that landed straight on the roof of the stadium, traveling 91 meters.

Martin Guptill leads the charge in the decider

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the all-important fixture. But the visitors failed to put up a big total on the board.

Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch looked good with the bat, scoring 44 and 36 runs respectively. However, both of them couldn't go on the get a big score, failing to utilize the start.

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as the leg-spinner accounted for three wickets including that of Finch. Trent Boult and Tim Southee picked up two wickets each, ultimately restricting Australia to just 142/8.

Openers Martin Guptill and Devon Conway provided their team with a brilliant start in the chase, adding 106 runs for the opening wicket. But Riley Meredith struck off consecutive deliveries in the 12th over to send Conway and Kane Williamson back into the hut.

Guptill, after racing his way to 71 off only 46 balls, got out to Jhye Richardson in the 15th over with New Zealand just 19 runs short of a victory. A blistering 34 off 16 from Glenn Phillips balls helped New Zealand get over the line in the next over with 7 wickets to spare.