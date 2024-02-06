[Watch] Matthew Forde and Roston Chase involved in a major mix-up run-out and argument during 3rd AUS vs WI ODI 

West Indies players Matthew Forde and Roston Chase were involved in a huge mix-up while attempting to take a single, resulting in the former losing his wicket during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

Forde had only come out to the crease following the dismissal of Romario Shepherd in the same over by Xavier Bartlett. Forde was eager to get off the mark and had hit the ball towards the mid-wicket region. He sprinted for a run straightaway, but his partner at the non-striker's end was ball-watching, by the time substitute fielder Mackenzie Harvey put in a dive to stop the ball and threw it down to the wicketkeeper's end.

To make matters worse, Forde, who already had no chance of returning to the crease, slipped and fell right in the middle of the pitch as Josh Inglis clipped the bails off. The dismissed batter was fuming with Chase and the duo had a go at each other while Australia celebrated the wicket.

Forde and Chase were still exchanging words as the former was making his way back to the pavilion following a two-ball duck.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Matthew Forde was one of the new faces in the West Indies squad for the ODI series against Australia. He came into the three-match affair having only played one ODI in his career and bowled a decent spell in the second ODI against the Aussies, claiming Steve Smith's wicket in the process.

Roston Chase was one of the three West Indies batters to hit double figures during their abysmal batting effort

West Indies were bowled for a paltry 86 after being put into bat first by Australia in the series finale. After finishing the first powerplay with a score of 36-2, the Windies completely lost the plot in the middle overs, with only three batters - Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, and Roston Chase - hitting double figures in terms of runs.

Xavier Bartlett continued the fine start to his international career and was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 4-21. He was well-assisted by Lance Morris and Adam Zampa, who chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Australia are inching closer to a whitewash 3-0 series win over the visitors, having won the first two matches in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App