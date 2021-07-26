Watch: Matthew Parkinson bowls a deceptive leggie that leaves the batter clueless

Leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson stunned everyone with a skillful and deceptive delivery in The Hundred game between Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix.

On the 81st ball of Phoenix's innings, Matthew Parkinson bowled an absolute ripper that was pitched about a yard outside the leg-stump. The batter, Chris Cooke, tried to play down the line of the delivery. However, the ball turned exorbitantly, leaving Cooke clueless, and went on to crash into the middle and off-stump.

The Birmingham Phoenix were elated with this stunner of dismissal while commentators were equally astonished by the ball.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The fans enjoyed this ball from Matthew Parkinson and came up with some interesting responses. One of the fans even demanded that he should be given a place in the Test side, while another tweeted that this is the closest delivery he's witnessed to Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century'.

Needs to be in the test side — David Kettle (@DragonKettle) July 25, 2021

The drift 😍 — John Shade (@JohnSha55463082) July 25, 2021

Closest thing to Warne’s ball of the century I have ever seen. — عاقل على (@aqilshora) July 25, 2021

He’s been unplayable all season — John Wigan (@JohnWigan3) July 25, 2021

Could see this all day — Ashvaghosh (@_FraLippo_) July 25, 2021

Ball of the #hundred — Rahul chand (@ohhh_Rahul) July 25, 2021

Matthew Parkinson's heroics help Originals register a 6-wicket win

Matthew Parkinson was flawless with the ball in this match and had a massive role to play in Manchester Originals' 6-wicket in this game.

He struck right on the first ball that he bowled in this game and opened his account with the wicket of the dangerous Liam Livingstone on the 26th ball of the innings. The 27-year-old was setting himself up for a big one but fell into Matthew Parkinson's trap. He tried to play an expansive drive off a delivery that was flighted but ended up edging it to short third-man.

Then, Matthew Parkinson managed to pick up another three wickets in four consecutive deliveries, including the scalp of Chris Cooke. He picked up the wickets of Tom Helm and Imran Tahir on the 83rd and 84th balls of the innings and helped wrap up the Birmingham innings for 87/10 in 84 balls. In the 19 balls that he bowled in this game, Parkinson only gave away 9 runs and 13 of his deliveries were dots.

A watchful 30 from captain Jos Buttler, aided by a 11-ball 22 from Philip Salt and an unbeaten 16 by Tom Lammonby, helped Manchester Originals win the match by six wickets and 27 balls to spare.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar