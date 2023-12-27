[Watch] MCG crowd enacts Travis Head's moves during Day 2 AUS vs PAK Boxing Day Test

Australian star batter Travis Head engaged in a fun exchange with the crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground while fielding near the boundary during the second day of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan on Wednesday (December 27).

The incident transpired during the 35th over when Pakistan were batting with Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood at the crease. After the fifth ball in the over, Head was spotted warming up the crowd with hand gestures.

The crowd played along well with their World Cup final hero and enacted his gestures in the background. Intriguingly, a wicket fell on the very next ball as Pat Cummins took a sensational catch on follow-through to send a well-set Abdullah Shafique to the pavilion.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Pakistan reach 194/6 at stumps on Day 2 after Australia got all out for 318

Australia commenced the second day of the Boxing Day Test with an overnight score of 187/3. Pakistan bowlers put on a better display on Wednesday and bundled out the hosts for 318 in the first innings.

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique (62) then dug in deep and hit a watchful half-century to lay down a decent platform for his side. Captain Shan Masood complemented him well with a fine knock of 54 (76).

However, Pakistan could not capitalize on the start and suffered a collapse from 124/1 to 170/6. Mohammad Rizwan (29*) ensured that they didn't slip further on Day 2 by putting on a sensible mini-partnership with Aamer Jamal (2*).

At the press conference after stumps on Day 2 of the 2nd Test, Abdullah Shafique opened up that it was hard for new batters to get going immediately on the surface. Shafique was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk:

"I don't think the pitch is getting flatter. When you get set in the middle, you have a good view of what the bowler is trying to do. That is when batting becomes a bit easier. However, when we got out and the new batters came to bat, it is harder to get set and going."

