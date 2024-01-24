[Watch] Michael Neser and Paul Walter take brilliant relay catch as Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers in 2024 BBL final

Michael Neser and Paul Walter combined to take a stunning relay catch as Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers in the 2024 Big Bash League (BBL) final on Wednesday, January 24. The duo took Sean Abbott's catch at the boundary ropes, leaving everyone in awe.

The dismissal came during the 18th over of the Sydney Sixers’ run chase. Xavier Barlett bowled a length ball and Abbott flipped it to the long-on fielder. Neser took it inside the rope as he was about to fall onto the ground and managed to flick it back to Walter in time.

Watch the video of the catch below:

Neser has been a brilliant fielder in the BBL, with 52 catches in 97 innings. With the ball, he has scalped 12 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.51. Neser is also a handy batter in the lower order.

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers by 54 runs in BBL final

A clinical all-round performance helped Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers by 54 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) final on Wednesday. With the win, they won only their second trophy after the 2012-13 season.

Asked to bat first, Brisbane Heat put up 166/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Josh Brown starred with the bat, scoring 53 runs off 38 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Matt Renshaw, skipper Nathan McSweeney, and Max Bryant also chipped in with scores of 40 (22), 33 (32) and 29 (19), respectively.

Sean Abbott starred with the ball for Sydney Sixers, finishing with figures of 4/32 while Ben Dwarshuis and Steve Okeefe bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Sydney Sixers were bundled out for 112 in just 17.3 overs. Captain Moises Henriques (25 off 27) and Josh Phillipe (23 off 22) got off to good starts but failed to consolidate their knocks.

Spencer Johnson emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Brisbane Heat, returning with figures of 4/26 while Xavier Barlett and Mitchell Swepson bagged two wickets apiece. Michael Neser and Paul Walter also dismissed one apiece.

