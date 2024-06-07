[Watch] Milind Kumar takes stunning catch to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed as USA beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup Super Over

Milind Kumar took a brilliant catch to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed during the T20 World Cup Super Over as the USA beat Pakistan by six runs at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday (June 6). The superb catch reduced the equation to 14 off three in the Super Over, where, with his team chasing 19 to win, Iftikhar departed for four.

The incident took place off the third ball. Saurabh Netravalkar bowled a low full toss on off-stump, which Iftikhar tried to swing it over the long-off. The right-hander failed to middle the ball, and Milind ran inwards from the boundary to complete a sharp diving catch. The TV umpires looked at various angles before declaring it out.

With the win, the co-hosts USA registered back-to-back wins in the T20 World Cup, having beaten Canada by seven wickets in their opening game.

“It’s a big achievement” – USA captain Monank Patel after beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup

USA captain Monank Patel was over the moon as his team beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter was equally happy to contribute with the bat in the historic win, saying in the post-match show:

“It is a big achievement, beating Pakistan and that too playing (them) for the first time. It was a complete team effort. We won the toss and we made sure we utilised the conditions well, we did really well to keep them under 160.

"I am happy with my contribution and more happy that we won the game. As a batter and player you want to show off in the big games and I am happy that my knock came in a winning cause,” Patel added.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 159-7 in their 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam led from the front, scoring 44 off 43 with two sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan hit 40 off 25, including three sixes and a boundary. Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed also chipped in with 23* (16) and 18 (14), respectively.

Nosthush Kenjige was the highest wicket-taker for the USA, picking up three wickets, while Saurabh Netravalkar scalped two. Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh bagged one apiece.

In response, the USA managed 159-3, forcing a Super Over. Captain Monank Patel starred with the bat, scoring 50 off 38, including a six and seven boundaries. Andries Gous chipped in with 35 off 26, while Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar stayed unbeaten on 36 (26) and run-a-ball 14, respectively. Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir bagged one wicket each.

Click here for USA vs PAK T20 World Cup full scorecard.

