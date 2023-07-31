[Watch] MINY finisher Tim David celebrates MLC 2023 trophy victory by doing the viral Griddy dance

MI New York (MINY) star batter Tim David celebrated the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 trophy victory by doing the viral Griddy dance on Sunday (July 30) night at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

MINY beat Seattle Orcas (SOC) clinically by seven wickets in the final of MLC 2023 to become the inaugural champions. Nicholas Pooran (137*) hit an incredible century to help the New York side romp to victory in 16 overs while chasing 184. Tim David (10*) was unbeaten at the other end when Pooran finished the match in style by hitting a four of the final ball of the 16th over.

It is the first trophy for David with the MI family. He is also part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL since 2022 but has not been able to win the trophy so far. David was elated after tasting success with MINY, as he celebrated the victory by doing the Griddy dance, which is a viral dance move in TikTok.

You can watch Tim David's dance celebrations in the video below:

"Lost a couple of finals but this is an awesome win" - Tim David

Speaking after MINY's triumph in MLC 2023 final, David opened up that he lost a couple of finals as a player so far, and it felt great finally bagging a win. He applauded Nicholas Pooran for playing a blinder in the final against SOC. Tim said:

"Championships are hard to win. Lost a couple of finals but this is an awesome win. I think everyone here was treated to something special. Nicky P, that was bloody awesome."

He added:

"It was a treat - I had the first-class seat in the house. That was something special. It was a slow start to the tournament but at the right stage of the tournament we were gelling well. It takes a team and the whole support staff to win the cup."