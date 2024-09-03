[Watch] Mir Hamza cleans up Zakir Hasan with a peach on Day 5 in PAK vs BAN 2nd Test 2024

Pakistan pacer Mir Hamza produced a spectacular delivery to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 5 of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 3. The visitors are chasing a target of 185 runs to make history and achieve a series whitewash over the hosts.

At the end of Day 4, Bangladesh were 42-0 after seven overs. On Day 5, in the sixth over of the first session, Hamza provided the hosts with their first breakthrough. The left-arm pacer bowled a length delivery angled towards the off-stump. However, it held its line after pitching, beating Hasan on the outside edge and hitting the top of the off-stump.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

Trending

Zakir scored 40 off 39 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes. His dismissal left Bangladesh at 58-1 after 12.2 overs. At the time of writing, the visitors are 80-2 after 20 overs, needing 105 more to win.

Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shine with the ball for Bangladesh

Pakistan took a 12-run lead in the first innings after Litton Das' superb 138-run knock salvaged the game for Bangladesh. However, they struggled at the start of their second innings, losing two wickets — Abdullah Shafique (3) and Khurram Shahzad (0) — for just nine runs by the end of Day 3.

Saim Ayub (20) and captain Shan Masood (28) got starts but were unable to convert them into substantial scores. Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for 11 off 18 balls by Nahid Rana.

Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman put together a 55-run partnership off 95 balls for the seventh wicket before Rizwan was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud for 43. Salman remained unbeaten on 47 off 71 balls but lacked support from the other end. Pakistan were all out for 172 in 46.4 overs. Hasan took five wickets, while Rana claimed four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️