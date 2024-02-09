[Watch] Mitchell Marsh smashes Andre Russell for a monstrous 110-metre six during Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I

Australia's T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh is known for his explosive batting and the right-hander provided proof of the same by hitting a towering six off Andre Russell during the first T20I against the West Indies in Hobart on Friday, February 9.

Marsh took his time as he initially scored just four runs in six balls. However, the Australian captain got swiftly into position against a back-of-a-length delivery from Russell and picked the bones out of it with a stunning front-foot pull over deep mid-wicket.

Here's a video of the gigantic 110-metre six:

The ball was so well-timed by Mitchell Marsh that it almost hit flush on the big screen. If it weren't for the big screen, the ball would have probably gone out of the stadium.

Nicholas Pooran's nonchalant grab ended Mitchell Marsh's stay

While the mammoth six could have got Mitchell Marsh going, he could only score 16 runs off 13 balls and had to depart after a fine catch from West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

A short and wide delivery from Alzarri Joseph was there for Marsh to thrash it towards the point region. However, the right-hander edged it, and Pooran just casually grabbed it with his outstretched right glove. The wicketkeeper made it look a lot easier as the ball seemed to be travelling quickly after taking the edge.

Here's a video of Marsh's dismissal:

Veteran opener David Warner marked his 100th T20I with a sensational knock of 70 off just 36 balls. He got the hosts off to a rollicking start by adding 93 runs for the first wicket alongside Josh Inglis.

While the run rate hasn't dropped alarmingly, Australia have been losing wickets at regular intervals. They have lost half their side for 160 with four more overs to go and will need Tim David and Matthew Wade to provide an explosive finish.

